TODAY: We’re starting out quite warm with mostly cloudy skies helping to keep our temps a little warmer too. This afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine and that’s going to help warm us up into the upper 70s. A sporadic shower can’t be completely ruled, especially for our northern counties, Troup and Meriwether counties in Georgia and Chambers in Alabama. However, the majority of the wet stuff will stay well to our north up into north Alabama and north Georgia.

THURSDAY: Thursday is going to be feature a good bit of sunshine and that’s going to push our highs close to 80°. On average, our high is 62° this time of the year, so we are way above average!

FRIDAY: Most of Friday looks pretty good with partly cloudy skies, but a front arrives late bringing with a chance for some showers late Friday.

UPCOMING WEEKEND: The front that entered the region on Friday will stall out and help keep the chance for showers in the forecast through the weekend, but neither day will be washout by any means.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday of next week are looking dry, but Wednesday a storm system arrives and we’ll have a pretty good chance of seeing some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. Then, we finally cool down closer to average the rest of the week.