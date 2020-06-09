The weather forecast is stormy then takes a turn for the drier

Tropical air mass will continue to sit over us today and on Wednesday and that means the still humid air isn’t leaving any time soon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity, expect high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will continue to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the upper 90s, scattered showers and storms will be possible too due to a cold front moving through. This front won’t cool down temperatures but it will lower the humidity by Thursday morning and into the weekend. High temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 which is average for this time of the year.