The weather forecast is stormy then takes a turn for the drier

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast is also on track for more enhanced storms building ahead of a “Dry” front tomorrow. This means isolated severe storms with the possibility of hail and damaging wind. SPC has been consistent with this trend. 1 out of 5 being the lowest risk for the hazards of damaging wind and small hail.

Thursday through the weekend there will be a significant drop in dew point temperatures from now in the lower 70s to lower 50s. Ahh relief….so those 90 degree forecast readings will not feel all that bad.

Sunday through early next week, we’ll be back to a bit more humid summer-like pattern, with a hit or miss storm in the forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories