The forecast is also on track for more enhanced storms building ahead of a “Dry” front tomorrow. This means isolated severe storms with the possibility of hail and damaging wind. SPC has been consistent with this trend. 1 out of 5 being the lowest risk for the hazards of damaging wind and small hail.
Thursday through the weekend there will be a significant drop in dew point temperatures from now in the lower 70s to lower 50s. Ahh relief….so those 90 degree forecast readings will not feel all that bad.
Sunday through early next week, we’ll be back to a bit more humid summer-like pattern, with a hit or miss storm in the forecast.
The weather forecast is stormy then takes a turn for the drier
