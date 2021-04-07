The weather pattern becomes energized prompting three Weather Aware Days in a row

Active weather is expected for the next three days, with the set-up each day for severe weather.

This being said, we are Weather Aware for three days in a row, with specific times following. Readings will still remain above average, despite readings cooling into the mid to upper 70s from the added clouds and rain.

Thursday WEATHER AWARE: 9am-2pm will be the timing of potential severe weather. We first need to watch our east Alabama counties and along I-85. There seems to be some weakening beyond this, however, we always watch until the threat clears. Damaging wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado are possible with brief heavy rainfall. This is a marginal risk or 1 out of 5.

Storm Prediction Center – Convective Outlook

Friday WEATHER AWARE: Timing is looking more in the afternoon and south and east of Columbus (Subject to change) for potential severe weather. There seems to still be some weakening beyond this, however, we always watch until the threat clears. Damaging wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. Expect heavy rainfall with these thunderstorms. This is a marginal risk or 1 out of 5.

Saturday WEATHER AWARE: Timing appears to be all day in several waves because the front stalled across the region and it will direct several strong outflow boundaries into the region until the front sweeps through the region during the day Sunday. All hazards expected with each wave, including damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornados are likely, with brief heavy rainfall. This now looks to be a slight risk or 2 out of 5 and potentially higher.