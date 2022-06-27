We managed to get up to 96 degrees for your Sunday, just a bit above average for this time of the year.

Our forecast for the next several days and much of the week is going to feature not only cooler temperatures, but some much needed rain. It’s been really dry and hot lately, so we really need some rain. It’s may not rain all day, or even every day, but we’ll have a decent chance of seeing some showers and storms around the area each day.

On Monday, we’ve got a frontal system that will help enhance our chances for rain. So, as you head out the door tomorrow morning, make sure you grab the umbrella, you might need it. Tuesday will be much of the same with maybe a little less sunshine as that front stalls out over the area and enhances our rain chances Tuesday through Thursday, and maybe into Friday. Rain chances go back to isolated once we get into the weekend.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian