The weekend weather forecast has a mix of clouds, sun, and average readings

Weather

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 66°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 57°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 78° 55°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

