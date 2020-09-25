The weekend weather forecast has a mix of clouds, sun, and average readings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are flying over Pensacola Friday as a tribute to the resiliency of the community after Hurricane Sally.

"I am very appreciative of the Blue Angels for this incredible show of support for the people of Pensacola as we begin the long recovery from Hurricane Sally," Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. "This storm has impacted so many people in our community during a time when many of us were already facing challenging times, but I know we will recover. Pensacola is a strong, resilient community, and we will be even stronger once we get through this together."