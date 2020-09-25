Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
One of first female Ranger School graduates leads Honor Guard for Justice Ginsburg
Video
The weekend weather forecast has a mix of clouds, sun, and average readings
Video
Auburn teen honored for rescuing his four young siblings from house fire
Video
Fossils thought to be hundreds of millions of years old found at Pennsylvania landfill
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland working with Lincoln Prep football team while serving NFL suspension
Video
Top Stories
Deputies respond to home of fan screaming ‘shoot!’ while watching Stanley Cup Final
Video
Athletes Of The Week: Schley County Wildcats Football
Video
Patriots owner Kraft cleared of Florida massage parlor sex charge
Confrontation over mask at Ohio middle school football game leads to Taser being used on woman
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Auburn teen honored for rescuing his four young siblings from house fire
Video
Reese Road closure notice
Phenix City Elementary Reading Coach Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award
Video
Columbus Police give $20K to Georgia Special Olympics
Video
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The weekend weather forecast has a mix of clouds, sun, and average readings
Weather
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Sep 25, 2020 / 05:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2020 / 05:41 PM EDT
Beyond the Moon
Beyond the Moon: 50 Years to the Future
Video
Beyond the Moon: Living Legend
Video
Beyond the Moon: From the Moon to Mars
Video
Remembering D-Day
Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History
Video
Remembering D-Day: Forged in Fire
Video
Remembering D-Day: The Man Who Won the War
Video
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
The faith factor when filming during a pandemic
Video
Faith-Based Movie: “The Inheritance” wraps-up in Columbus with a local actress
Video
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Video
Faith and Film: The River City
Video
Faith and Film: The Power of Prayer
Video
More Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
WEATHER ALERT: Sally has begun, treacherous weather expected in the overnight
Video
Tropical Storm Sally and our local impacts in the forecast
Video
Oh no! Not Snow in Cape Town, just that pesky sea foam
Video
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
First Day of Fall: The science behind it
Gallery
August Recap: Above average for rainfall
The Perseids Meteor Shower will peak over the next few mornings.
Video
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
What is a drought?
Video
What is the autumnal equinox?
Video
What is the water cycle?
Video
PrepZone
Jamie Fox Fondly Remembers Tommy Parks
Video
Former Harris County Head Coach Tommy Parks Dies
Video
Performance of the Week: McKay & Callaway Defense
Video
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Gogue Center partners with Kennedy Center, presents “Music of Alabama” on June 1
The Gogue Center for Performing Arts gives a sneak peek at the 2020 season
Video
Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University prepares for U.K. a cappella octet performance
Video
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
81°
/
66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
81°
66°
Saturday
84°
/
68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
84°
68°
Sunday
84°
/
69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
84°
69°
Monday
83°
/
69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
83°
69°
Tuesday
79°
/
61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
40%
79°
61°
Wednesday
75°
/
57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
75°
57°
Thursday
78°
/
55°
Sunshine
Sunshine
20%
78°
55°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
77°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°
75°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°
75°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°
73°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
72°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°
71°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°
70°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°
69°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°
68°
3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°
68°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°
67°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°
67°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°
67°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°
66°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°
70°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°
73°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°
76°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
78°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
80°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
81°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
81°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
82°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
82°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
81°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°
More Political Stories
Ron Paul ‘doing fine’ after apparent medical incident during live show
EXCLUSIVE: Farmers trip Mexican president’s plan to settle water debt with US
Video
Average of the polls: Here’s where the numbers are moving in the Biden-Trump race
Watch: Trump says he won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Video
Thousands, including President Trump, pay respects to Ginsburg at Supreme Court
More Politics
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence at SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue
Gallery
Auburn teen honored for rescuing his four young siblings from house fire
Video
Fort Benning Commanding General signs order, easing COVID-19 restrictions
Gallery
Watch Live
Sheriff arrests Lee County man on 21 child sex charges in joint FBI investigation
Don't Miss
Sept 25: Weather radio giveaway
Video
One of first female Ranger School graduates leads Honor Guard for Justice Ginsburg
Video
ADPH reports much higher COVID-19 cases, deaths after changing counting methods
VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach
Video
The weekend weather forecast has a mix of clouds, sun, and average readings
Video
‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed our country and the world’
Video
Auburn teen honored for rescuing his four young siblings from house fire
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence at SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue
Gallery
Auburn teen honored for rescuing his four young siblings from house fire
Video
Fort Benning Commanding General signs order, easing COVID-19 restrictions
Gallery
Watch Live
Sheriff arrests Lee County man on 21 child sex charges in joint FBI investigation