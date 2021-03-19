The wind clears us for sun on Saturday then clouds roll back Sunday, WX Aware Thursday

Energy from a second cold front draped across northern Alabama and Georgia will bring a smattering or a light shower or two after sunset this evening. The air is colder and we will remain cloudy in the overnight.

The front will clear by sunrise giving us all a nice dose of sunshine for Saturday and the wind will be up enough to call it breezy and gusty. The remnants of this system will also pump clouds back into the region from the Atlantic Sunday, with breaks of sun throughout the day. 60° and chilly.

Our next focus will be a more average pattern early next week with readings climbing back to near 70° and overnight low readings near 50°. The air mass will warm by the middle of the week and the end to the mid to upper 70s.

Unsettled weather Tuesday-Friday AM next week…

WEATHER AWARE Thursday PM-Friday AM:

Wednesday a weaker cold front sweeps through and at this time it appears to be just general showers and storms. Thursday PM through Friday morning appears to be much different with a strong surface low pressure setting the stage for severe weather. This time frame of course is all subject to change.