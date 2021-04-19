The words in the forecast are “High & Dry” until we focus on Saturday’s storm system

Columbus, GA

An advancing “DRY COOL FRONT” will slowly enter the region Tuesday but we will not feel the effect from this system until it sweeps through early in the overnight Wednesday morning. Clouds and no rainfall, with this system.

The air will be cooler than average, with low readings dipping down into the lower 40s and high readings into the upper 60s for a third of the News 3 viewing area. A few may see the 70° mark. The cooler air aloft will create a little instability in the form of high cloudiness. This means no rainfall and more sunshine for the rest of the week.

Saturday’s Storm System: Thestorm track with this front willmove along the southern tier states and will have an advancing warm front with it. At the same time, similar to last Saturday it appears to be more concentrated along the Florida coast. Also, there will be better coverage for storms in southern Alabama and Georgia.

The only difference is that a mid-West cool front may time out just right to force the system southward. We need the rain but not a severe set-up, so this will be handled right now as just scattered showers and storms for the region. As we get closer we will have a better handle on the storm.