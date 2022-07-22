Hamilton, GA (WRBL)-Today was a great day with the kids at the Y’s satellite branch office in Hamilton. The surrounding rural areas in Harris County now benefit from this opportunity to support our youth with many different programs. Field trips and more…

I had the privilege to speak with the kids about the safety of lightning and how to prepare. The youth camp kids were on point knowing their weather safety plan and much more.

