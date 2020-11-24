There are one-two-three storms that we are tracking through the Thanksgiving holiday

*Timing is all subject to change and since folks are getting on the road, I need to get this out in a timely manner. Just be Weather Aware

Short term models are finally coming into agreement for the set-up we’ve been seeing for several days now. Starting tomorrow west Alabama and later in the day Central Alabama will likely see their marginal risk go to a slight risk for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. THIS IS NOT FOR OUR AREA but we need to watch and especially for holiday travelers.

STORM #1: News 3 viewing area timing (Will Change) 6PM-11:30p:This will need to be watched mainly for isolated damaging wind and if any discreet cells “IF” it makes it this far east.Either way this frontwill continue to move through with a line of showers and storms.

Thanksgiving: The morning will have a few passing showers across the region and if the front dips far enough south, “hopefully” we can see some breaks of sunshine and a break. These are all based on my gut now but can change.

STORM #2: Friday Late-Saturday Early/Lull for the afternoon:Most of the day will remain very warm and humid, with our next storm arriving late with a front draped from the north. Heavy rain will follow along the line late through Saturday morning. Understand the ground is becoming quite saturated and Sunday’s storm will make it bad for local flood prone areas.

STORM #3: Saturday Late-Sunday Early?:Thereare still many uncertainties. The air cools from the rain and since we don’t ever get a chance to warm for the afternoon but as always any lull can warm us up for thunderstorms and adding to the heavy rate for rainfall.

If this low pressure cuts off, the direction and timing will likely change somewhat. Right now this will come in similar if this would be a tropical low-pressure system. Torrential rainfall and YES the angle and shear could bring a weak tornado or two.