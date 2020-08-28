There will be a few breaks from Laura’s remnants in the forecast

The forecast for Saturday morning based on Depression Laura’s position will bring a few spotty morning showers but the energy on this band will be enough to clear us by early afternoon for the rest of Saturday, making it a pretty good day overall.

Sunday morning will still be mostly clear and sunny. Then scattered showers and storms will form by afternoon when a sagging front towards our north draws tropical air back into the region.

This will continue through Monday until drier air moves back into the region Tuesday through most of next week bringing back mostly sunny days, with an afternoon pop-up shower or storm each day.