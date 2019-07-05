Thunderstorm Damage: South Columbus roof blows off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An afternoon thunderstorm blows off a roof at one south Columbus business Friday afternoon.

The thunderstorm developed over the city of Columbus just before 3 p.m. and was quickly warned by National Weather Service meteorologists out of Peachtree City, Georgia for damaging winds up to 60 mph.

The damage occurred at 3:11 p.m. along Blanchard Blvd and 22nd Avenue Friday afternoon and the storm also downed trees resulting in a few local power outages.

This type of damage is very typical from summer time thunderstorms where thunderstorms pulse, reach their mature stage then collapse sometimes resulting in a brief damaging winds.