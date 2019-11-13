Thursday cold weather continues but this one is with clouds and rain

Cold but not enough to see snow but some cold showers and wouldn’t be surprised to see a little sleet mixed-in (No issues) at times… Readings will not be cold enough this far south and the warmth will be somewhat trapped by the clouds in the forecast in the overnight and all the layers in the atmosphere appear to be consistent for cold rain. Still will feel cold Thursday. Lows just above freezing to 38 and highs Thursday into the upper 40s.

Friday we will be slow to clear but there will be just enough sunshine to bring us to 50 cool degrees and possibly a few more degrees warmer across our Alabama counties, which will experience clearing first.

The weekend comfortably cool, sunny, and highs into the lower 60s and lows dipping down into the upper 30s.