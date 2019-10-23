THURSDAY: Cool morning then mostly sunny

Another chilly morning in store for Thursday but we will see some warmth by the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to low 70s again. Rain is back in the First Alert Forecast on Friday morning with intermittent showers through the rest of the day. The heaviest rain looks to stay towards the west as a storm system slows down across the Mississippi River Valley.

With the slow moving system, we will keep in scattered showers through the weekend with a possible chance of showers through mid of next week.

Temperature wise, mid to upper 70s Friday and into the weekend with mid to low 70s by first to middle of next week.