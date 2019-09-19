THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler temperatures during the afternoon

After reaching 98 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures today will be down into the middle 80s. Clouds will linger this morning then will decrease by the early afternoon, we should see plenty of sunshine for the evening commute with a breezy east wind.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s, so as we start Friday morning it will feel very refreshing with sunny skies. A few high clouds may move in during Friday afternoon, but we’ll stay dry, highs tomorrow in the mid-80s. Nice weather will continue into the weekend as high pressure moves near the region; highs will warm up to the upper 80s on Saturday to the low 90s on Sunday.

Monday is the first day of fall and it will not feel like it at all with high temperatures in the mid 90s.