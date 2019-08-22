THURSDAY: Highs in the 90s

Overall most of the area looks to stay quiet except for a typical pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will stay in the low to middle 90s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph, we’ll keep this pattern into the end of the week and first half of the weekend.

I do see a change in our pattern by Sunday when a cold front looks to move into the region, this front has the potential to bring us a chance for scattered showers and storms on both Sunday into Monday. By Monday night the front looks to stall out and this could keep scattered storms into the forecast by Tuesday.

Current drought monitor shows dry conditions sneaking into most of the area so this rain will not only provide temporary heat relief but will also be beneficial for the area.

High temperatures will be significantly cooler early next week compared to this week, we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80s primarily due to the cloud cover and the increased chance for showers and storms. This will be short lived by Wednesday as high temperatures reach back into the low 90s on Wednesday.