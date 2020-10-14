Thursday looks good, but the Weekend is even better!

We’ve got some really nice weather ahead for the weekend! Thursday, our temps will be slightly above average, but Friday, we’ll see a Cold Front slide through the area, and provide us with dry and slightly cooler conditions for Saturday and Sunday. In fact, some areas could see lows on Saturday morning bottoming out in the upper 40’s.

Monday, we’ll see some spotty showers, but most of us will still dry. Then drier conditions for the rest of your 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful Thursday, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!