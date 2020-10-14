Thursday looks good, but the Weekend is even better!

Weather

We’ve got some really nice weather ahead for the weekend! Thursday, our temps will be slightly above average, but Friday, we’ll see a Cold Front slide through the area, and provide us with dry and slightly cooler conditions for Saturday and Sunday. In fact, some areas could see lows on Saturday morning bottoming out in the upper 40’s.

Monday, we’ll see some spotty showers, but most of us will still dry. Then drier conditions for the rest of your 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful Thursday, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 61°

Friday

79° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 53°

Saturday

75° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 56°

Sunday

78° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 78° 61°

Monday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

