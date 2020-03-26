THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s.

High pressure will begin to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, this will keep us dry, sunny and warm over the next few days. Expect highs today in the 80s under sunny skies, mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. A few clouds in the morning on Friday but expect mostly sunny skies through the day and very warm temperatures, highs are expect to reach the middle to upper 80s and a few locations may break or tie old records. The record high for Columbus on Friday is 88 degrees set back in 1994, we’ve got a chance to tie it with a high of 88.

Staying warm on Saturday with increasing clouds late, rain looks to hold off until late Sunday morning and afternoon. Expect temperatures next week to drop into the upper 70s, cooler than this week but still above average.