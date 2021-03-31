 

TikTok star was on phone with fiancee during storm when tree limb fell on car and killed her

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her, authorities said.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

“It happened really quick,” Brittanie Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing.”

Hager was driving in Farmington when a storm that produced gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph) toppled the tree limb and killed her instantly, authorities said.

Hager was the sole occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, who called the situation “tragic and unique.”

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok. Together, they had more than 400,000 followers. Ritchie posted a tearful tribute and said Hager “loved her TikTok fam.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 90% 80° 40°

Thursday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 56° 34°

Friday

58° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 58° 34°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 64° 40°

Sunday

72° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 46°

Monday

77° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 50°

Tuesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 81° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
69°

71°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
8%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
77°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
79°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
76°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

68°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
68°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
68°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
66°

57°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
57°

54°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
54°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
52°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
50°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories