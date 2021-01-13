 

Time to get out of hibernation and get a dose of sunshine

Weather

Finally, no upper-level disturbances…This means we are forecasting more sunshine and warmer daytime readings, but overnight lows will be dipping down to sub-freezing through the weekend.

We will have enough sunshine in this forecast to come out of hibernation and get more doses of sunshine Friday afternoon after this next system moves through. The next system to clip us will be late Sunday into early Monday.

After this, it’ll be partly cloudy and readings will warm-up again for afternoon readings next week and overnight low readings near average or freezing.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

46° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 46° 30°

Thursday

59° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 59° 44°

Friday

55° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 55° 32°

Saturday

48° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 48° 28°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 51° 33°

Monday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 22% 54° 30°

Tuesday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 59° 40°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
44°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

38°

11 PM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
3%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
6%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
7%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
7%
33°

32°

6 AM
Clear
8%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
8%
32°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
31°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
35°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
47°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

53°

6 PM
Clear
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
2%
50°

