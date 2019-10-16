Today is Fall Severe Weather Awareness Day for Eastern Alabama

It has been hot and dry over the last couple of weeks but as we start to really transition into fall, now is the time to start talking about fall severe weather.

Alabama has had its fair share of severe weather and while most of us think of thunderstorms, hail, wind and tornadoes in the spring, Alabama just like most of the south has a secondary season that runs from late October into mid-December.

With today being Fall Severe Weather Awareness day, use this day to prepare for severe weather and to put a plan in place if severe weather should happen. Below are a few tips and links to help you stay ahead of severe weather

Put a plan in place:

Stop for a second, I want you to think about what you would do IF a tornado warning was issued. Do you know where to go? Does your family know where to go? Use this day to build a plan and to practice it with your family. Know exactly where to go in the event of severe weather and even after it has passed. Having a plan in place and knowing what to do ahead of time can save you time during an event.

Build a Kit:

Its important to build an emergency kit just in case disaster strikes. Be sure to include food, water, first aid, flashlights and cell phone chargers. Water should equal 1 gallon per person per day for 3 days .

Know the difference:

Know the difference between a watch and a warning, The National Weather Service has detailed definitions on what each means and when they are typically issued. You can find that information here.

Stay informed:

Stay informed with changing conditions this fall by downloading the WRBL Weather App and turning on the notifications, the app will alert you when severe weather moves into your city.