Toppled trees and downed power lines across east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thousands waking up this morning across east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia toppled trees and downed power lines. Sally is lifting north/northeast and weakening from a tropical storm to a depression over the next several hours this morning. Post flooding and washed-out bridges and impassable roadways across Russell, Lee, and especially Barbour Counties. Lee County and Russell have the most reports of downed power lines and power outages. More reports are expected to follow by daybreak.
