Toppled trees and downed power lines across east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thousands waking up this morning across east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia toppled trees and downed power lines. Sally is lifting north/northeast and weakening from a tropical storm to a depression over the next several hours this morning. Post flooding and washed-out bridges and impassable roadways across Russell, Lee, and especially Barbour Counties. Lee County and Russell have the most reports of downed power lines and power outages. More reports are expected to follow by daybreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 69°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 100% 68° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 58°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 56°

Monday

74° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

7 AM
Rain
90%
71°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
72°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

1 PM
Showers
50%
74°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

