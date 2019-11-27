UPDATE: Tornado Warning expired for Barbour and Pike Counties

UPDATE (10:45 am/9:45 am): The Tornado Warning for Barbour and Pike County has expired, no damages were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: A tornado warning has been issued for Barbour County and Pike County.

So far, there are reports of high winds and heavy rains, but no damages yet.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you your First Alert Weather updates throughout the day and more information comes in.

You can get the latest push alerts with the WRBL Weather Radar app.

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wrbl-radar/id449933275

For Android users, you can get the weather app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wrbl.android.weather