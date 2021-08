MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As America’s war in Afghanistan comes to an end, military veterans across Alabama are reflecting on the 20-year conflict, as well as the increasingly politicized situation that the U.S. exit out of the country has become.

Retired Alabama Air National Guard Colonel Scott Grant served several tours in Afghanistan as the Commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing and said that despite the controversy over how troops left the country, there have been victories.