 

Tornado Watch extended for northern counties, active weather continues through Friday evening

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The tornado watch for Meriwether, Troup, and Harris Counties has now been extended until 7am ET.

Still tracking storms this morning but there is just enough shear or changing wind speed increasing above the surface to add rotation along the line of storms; and therefore keeping us in a watch.
We still may see some storms before sunrise that elevate in the watch counties listed above, with a few becoming significant or under severe levels.

We will remain Weather Aware through this afternoon for storms south and east of Columbus in the Marginal Risk Area-Click for more.

WEATHER AWARE possibly: Sunday PM-Monday AM: This too is a low-risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high-pressure system. The threat level is possible not to warrant a risk level from SPC but we still need to watch the set-up and be vigilant as always.

Watching April 1 for a severe set-up: Long-range models have been consistent on a stronger front clearing us for the Easter Weekend, which has my antenna up for the set-up for severe storms.
Stay tuned and just stay with Cody and Nicole for any changes but for the most part next week we will remain mild and pleasant.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 67°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 86% 76° 67°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 64°

Sunday

79° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 59% 79° 48°

Monday

71° / 55°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 71° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 60°
Showers
Showers 41% 74° 60°

Wednesday

78° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 78° 50°

Thursday

63° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 63° 39°

Hourly Forecast

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
71°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
69°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
70°

65°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

67°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

72°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

