Tornado Watch extended for northern counties, active weather continues through Friday evening

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The tornado watch for Meriwether, Troup, and Harris Counties has now been extended until 7am ET.

Still tracking storms this morning but there is just enough shear or changing wind speed increasing above the surface to add rotation along the line of storms; and therefore keeping us in a watch.

We still may see some storms before sunrise that elevate in the watch counties listed above, with a few becoming significant or under severe levels.

We will remain Weather Aware through this afternoon for storms south and east of Columbus in the Marginal Risk Area-Click for more.

WEATHER AWARE possibly: Sunday PM-Monday AM: This too is a low-risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high-pressure system. The threat level is possible not to warrant a risk level from SPC but we still need to watch the set-up and be vigilant as always.

Watching April 1 for a severe set-up: Long-range models have been consistent on a stronger front clearing us for the Easter Weekend, which has my antenna up for the set-up for severe storms.

Stay tuned and just stay with Cody and Nicole for any changes but for the most part next week we will remain mild and pleasant.