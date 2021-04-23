Weather Aware: Tracking 2 rounds of severe weather Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The following times below is the best analysis for when the expected two rounds of severe weather will be present. There can still be showers and a few storms between both windows. The first round will be very quick locally but our entire forecast area is why the times are broad. The second round will likely be most active, “IF” we see a lull which will add more daytime energy…”IF” not just a few storms.

*There will be showers potentially before sunrise and leading-up to the severe weather windows listed below:

*Confidence is higher for severe storms Enhanced Risk: What is certain will be the torrential rainfall 2-3” with both rounds-Main threat for local street flooding and the actual warm front will determine this and where and when the severe weather strikes

ROUND #1-WEATHER AWARE Saturday 6:30AM-10CT AM- 2:30PM/1:30CT-6:30PM: The set-up right now is up to an enhanced risk or 3 out of 5 (confidence) for isolated severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind with low level-shear, small hail, and a low risk for tornadoes and heavy rainfall, local flash flooding.

ROUND #2-WEATHER AWARE Saturday 2:30/1:30CT PM- 6:30/5:30CT: The set-up right now is up to an enhanced risk or 3 out of 5 (confidence) for isolated severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind with low level-shear, large hail, and a low risk for tornadoes and heavy rainfall, with local flash flooding.

Expecting a tornado watch for most of the day and a severe thunderstorm watch in the afternoon Saturday.

The latest analysis has the physical front, with a bow echo forming with the first round, and significant or elevated (Severe) storms.

The second wave may be diminished in strength due to the cooler air but a lull will increase energy to support strong afternoon thunderstorms(from the 1stround of storms) but heavy rainfall will be present, with the surface low. This is more unidirectional compared to the first round, which means less spin and more outflowing damaging wind.

Sunday through Wednesday of the following week clears-out before another front sweeps through Thursday April 29.