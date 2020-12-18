Tracking a chance for rain over the weekend before we dry out to begin the work week

Tonight will be another cold and clear night across the News 3 viewing area, with lows in the lower 30s, so we will be a little warmer overnight compared to last night.

We will then turn our attention to our next weather system for the weekend. A cold front and low pressure system currently located over the southwestern US will move towards our region as we progress throughout the day on Saturday. We will start out Saturday sunny, but as we go into the late afternoon and especially the evening hours, we will see clouds move in with this system. We will then see rounds of showers move through the region starting overnight Saturday and lasting through Sunday morning into the afternoon before the cold front sweeps through our area late on Sunday.

Behind the cold front, drier weather will return to the region for the first half of the work week, with highs slightly above average in the low to mid 60s.

We will then be on the watch for another weather system that will bring a cold front through the region late Wednesday into early Christmas Eve morning. We will likely see another chance of showers across the region then before this cold front sweeps through and brings in much cooler and drier conditions for Christmas Day.