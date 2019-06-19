Tracking a few strong waves

Overnight forecast: Mesoscale Convective System…A long lived complex line of showers and storms. This particular one is bowing, indicating strong winds along the line, some weak spin-up storms may produce a weak tornado accelerating ahead of this line. Hail and wind primary threat…

A few of these storms will build high enough to produce some hail across our central Alabama counties and isolated downburst damaging wind. Along the I-85 corridor.

Our RPM model advertises several waves or complex of storms moving across the state as a MCS (A long lived line or complex of storms).

Several of these will break away from the cool front starting this afternoon through Friday early. The slight risk remains north of here, and places us in the less active or marginal risk.

The cool front only brushes northern Alabama and Georgia, so no relief from this heat for the weekend forecast.

The atmosphere will become more stable for the weekend. And the heat will be back into the mid to upper 90s, with only a sporadic pop up shower or storm. Also, the summer solstice will begin Friday, June 21st at 11:54 AM eastern time. The Summer Solstice takes place when the sun is directly ahead of the Tropic of Cancer.