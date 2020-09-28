Tracking a line of winds, rain, and potential isolated strong storms, for tonight’s forecast

(Light -WEATHER AWARE-9:30-1am): This is for a squall line and wind gusts along the line and a few storms.  A strong cold front will be moving into the region and the day on Tuesday. A squall line, albeit weakening late this evening from 9:30-1am. Models have it holding up in, with a few storms up to 50kts. This would include all central Alabama counties and holding up through our Georgia counties around news time. Starting at 11/10 CT will likely see a few storms with winds significant from 45-58 mph, which the higher end at 50kts may bring us close to an isolated severe thunderstorm or two.  Not widespread and all southeast of Columbus after 1am.

Tuesday: the cold front moves through by 6/5CT and clears but throughout the day, it’ll be cloudy, with scattered light showers. The cooler air will be felt Wednesday morning, with readings dipping down into the lower 50s.

Thursday-Friday: Another cold front but this one is a dry cold front (No rain)…We will feel the cooler and breezy condition for the weekend.

Early next week: Yet again another cold front brings in a few showers and another cold front will keep us just below average.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 63°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 70% 88° 63°

Tuesday

67° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 51°

Wednesday

75° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 75° 55°

Thursday

83° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 83° 54°

Friday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 50°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 52°

