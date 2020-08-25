Tracking a potential major hurricane and we scale back on the rainfall

Weather

We are now tracking Laura as a major hurricane, with winds around the center of circulation at 115 mph in the Gulf Thursday morning…The track still has it as a major hurricane along the border of TEXAS AND Louisiana for an early landfall.

There will be energy drained from our region thanks to Laura’s energy and high pressure building off the east coast and Bermuda high settling back into the region. We will heat back into the lower to mid-90s in the forecast and remnants will be brought back into the region this weekend from a front from Laura.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

