Tracking a potential major hurricane and we scale back on the rainfall

We are now tracking Laura as a major hurricane, with winds around the center of circulation at 115 mph in the Gulf Thursday morning…The track still has it as a major hurricane along the border of TEXAS AND Louisiana for an early landfall.

There will be energy drained from our region thanks to Laura’s energy and high pressure building off the east coast and Bermuda high settling back into the region. We will heat back into the lower to mid-90s in the forecast and remnants will be brought back into the region this weekend from a front from Laura.