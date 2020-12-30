Tracking a storm system for severe weather potential as we head into the new year

We will start to see clouds increase in coverage as we progress into the evening and overnight hours, which will keep our low temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. As we go through the day on Wednesday, we will see a high pressure wedge its way into the Appalachian Mountains, which will help to bring easterly flow into the News 3 viewing area, which will help to bring in moisture and a chance for some isolated showers during the morning hours. These will clear out as we go into the afternoon and evening, where we’ll see high level clouds stick around as we warm into the lower 60s.

Our focus will then shift to our next storm system for New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day as we’ll watch a deepening trough with a low pressure system and cold front approach us from the west. We’ll see showers and storms throughout the day on New Year’s Eve as we tap into Gulf moisture, as we’ll be in the warm sector of this system. We will not see any severe weather with this round. As we go into the late evening and overnight into New Year’s Day, we’ll see this system begin to approach our region. Showers and storms will then begin to increase in coverage as we head towards sunrise on New Year’s Day as the cold front pushes through the area. Damaging straight-line winds and the threat of an isolated tornado are not out of the question as these showers and storms move through. This is all subject to change, however, as new model data comes in as we head closer towards this event. The cold front will then push through the area late on New Year’s Day.

As we head into the first weekend of 2021, we’ll see another little shortwave approach our area from the north, which could bring us a very isolated chance of rain for Saturday before this moves out of our region, and we’ll dry out and warm up as high pressure settles back into the area late this weekend into early next week.