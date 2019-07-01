Tracking hot temperatures into the Fourth of July

The month of July is finally here! Summer is now in full swing, and this will be the case as we track temperatures on the rise into the Fourth of July.

For much of the week, we will be within a strong ridge of high pressure, which will help to raise our temperatures into the upper 90s. Factoring in the humidity, we could see some heat index values topping out in the triple digits. Despite seeing mostly sunny skies for the most part, we could still see a sporadic chance for showers and storms each day with daytime heating.

For the Fourth of July, we can expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s. A very slight chance of rain cannot be ruled out with daytime heating, but it will not be widespread enough to interrupt any holiday plans.

We will hold in this pattern until temperatures begin to return to normal values next weekend.