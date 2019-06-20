Tracking more storms but heat returns

Once the sun sets the coverage for storms will weaken and a few of these storms can still produce damaging wind and hail.

Friday we’ll start the day partly sunny, with heat again. We are at the mercy of tracking these complex storms, with a long track of winds and possible hail.

At this time it appears to be on the upper east portion of this high pressure ridge building over Texas and building eastward. this will add to more surface heating and then we need to time out the waves or MCS scale storms dropping down on us from the north and west.

In the extended forecast there will be more hit or miss type storms as we transition into the first weekend of summer.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
89°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
87°