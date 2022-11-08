Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Clear skies with a few passing clouds for your Tuesday. Winds will begin to pick up by noon today with wind gust of up to 20 mph expected throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with some counties even seeing lower 80s by this afternoon.

We will remain breezy for Wednesday as well with only a few fair weather clouds tomorrow. A little cooler in the afternoon, with readings only reaching into the lower 70s.

Our next chance of rain comes later this week thanks to Subtropical Storm Nicole currently situated in the Atlantic. With the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is on track to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida early Thursday morning. This system will move in Thursday bringing rain late Thursday evening with showers lasting well into Friday afternoon. We will continue to see breezy conditions as this subtropical system makes its way through the southeast later in the workweek.

Once Nicole moves through, skies will clear once again for the start of next weekend with only a few lingering clouds for Saturday. We will remain sunny throughout the rest of the weekend and even into the start of next week.

A big cool down ahead next weekend with morning temperatures dropping to near freezing Sunday and again on Monday. Our afternoon highs will only reach into the upper 50s/lower 60s as we start next week.