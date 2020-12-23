Tracking showers and storms for early Christmas Eve before colder weather returns for Christmas Day and the weekend

By: Andrew Clarke, Freelance Meteorologist

We are seeing another above-average day temperature wise across the News 3 viewing area, with readings generally sitting in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon. We will gradually cool down as we head into the evening and overnight hours as clouds begin to increase in coverage across the region.

Our focus will then shift to a cold front and low pressure system currently over the south central US. This system will have a line of showers and storms out in front of it as we head into the late evening hours across parts of LA and MS. Here in our area, we can expect this line of showers and storms to continue pushing eastward as we go into the overnight hours, and eventually reach us by daybreak Christmas Eve morning. There will be the threat of some pockets of damaging winds and heavy rain with this line of storms as it pushes through during the morning hours. Parts of our southernmost counties (Clay and Randolph) in GA are under a Marginal (Level 1/5) risk of severe weather as this system moves through tomorrow morning, but we will likely not see any major severe weather from this line of storms. Once the heaviest rain moves out, we’ll see some light showers hang around during the early afternoon hours before the cold front comes through and we clear out and cool down as we go into the evening hours on Christmas Eve.

A secondary front will then push through early on Christmas Day, causing our temperatures to plunge down into the mid to upper 20s as we wake up Christmas morning. Sunny and cooler conditions will then return to the region as high pressure settles back into the region for Christmas and the weekend.

As we head into early next week, we will watch another frontal system with limited moisture approach our area on Monday, which will likely bring more clouds than rain to the region. We will clear out once again for Tuesday before we turn our attention to another weather system late next week.