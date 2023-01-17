The forecast is looking unsettled and there will be plenty of wet days ahead Thursday and for the weekend.

THURSDAY:

There will be a marginal or very low risk of severe storms across our region Thursday morning, but as our latest analysis shows we will see some gusty winds and the possibility of a few elevated storms mainly west of I-85.

8:00 AM-Noon: We will be leading weather for the wet roads for the morning show with windy and wet roads and holding off now for a Weather Aware morning.

The readings will remain mild, with chilly weather returning for the weekend but still unsettled with plenty of rainfall in the forecast.