Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for the first half of our Sunday with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by lunchtime and into the lower 90s by this afternoon. We are keeping an eye on an MCS moving in from the north. If this hold together, we could see a few strong storms late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

For our Monday, we may see a break from the rain after tonight’s system passes. Models are currently disagreeing on whether we will see a secondary system pass through Monday morning.

A cool front will pass through early Tuesday morning. With the passage of this front, we could see a few passing showers early in the morning. Behind this front, we will see drier conditions for a few days.

The big story this week is rising temperatures. Readings will continue to warm into the mid 90s by Tuesday. Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the upper 90s.