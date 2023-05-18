Through 11:30PM-Right Now Clay and Randolph County, Georgia…A flash flood warning and a severe thunderstorm warning from this slow-moving storm will continue through 11:30 ET this Thursday night.

In the morning expect clouds for the start of your Friday, however, clearer skies will appear by the afternoon. A few pop-up showers are possible late tomorrow afternoon, but these will quickly pass through.

Following the passage of a cool front on Saturday, which will bring another round of showers and storms that afternoon, our rain chances will begin to dwindle.

A few isolated storms will be possible Sunday as the front begins to stall to our south. By Tuesday, rain chances will be slim for the remainder of next week.

Temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s tomorrow, however, readings will quickly rebound Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.