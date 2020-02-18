Tracking storms now for a portion of the region tonight in your First Alert forecast

TONIGHT 11PM-3AM: A line of heavy rainfall, with embedded thunderstorms will weaken, with a few storms all north and west of I-85 having a few strong storms possibly.
The rain will then taper-off in the overnight. Tomorrow late we will begin to see the front stall towards our south and a few good shortwaves will bring heavy rainfall late Wednesday through early Thursday. The last wave will be a strong front, which will help clear the region, with cool sunny conditions headed into the weekend forecast.