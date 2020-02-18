Tracking storms now for a portion of the region tonight in your First Alert forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT 11PM-3AM: A line of heavy rainfall, with embedded thunderstorms will weaken, with a few storms all north and west of I-85 having a few strong storms possibly.

The rain will then taper-off in the overnight. Tomorrow late we will begin to see the front stall towards our south and a few good shortwaves will bring heavy rainfall late Wednesday through early Thursday. The last wave will be a strong front, which will help clear the region, with cool sunny conditions headed into the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories