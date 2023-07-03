Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today: Temperatures this morning sitting in the 70s, but readings will quickly warm up after sunrise. By midday expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s/lower 90s. Today will be another hot and humid day with triple digits feel-like values possible. This afternoon, we are tracking storms that are moving in from the west. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

4th of July: For your Fourth of July holiday, we are going to be in the lower 90s and humid. So many of us will feel like we are in the upper 90s and even triple digits. We will be watching storms build from the southwest tomorrow afternoon, and some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Rest of the Week: As we head into this week, temperatures will begin to cool, but we will remain unsettled, and as a result, humid. Feel like temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and even triple digits this week.

The remainder of the First Alert Forecast will be unsettled. Showers and storms will be possible everyday through the rest of the extended forecast. The threat for severe weather remains low, however, there is still a marginal risk every day through Wednesday. The primary threat will be damaging winds.