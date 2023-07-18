5:30 PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Hazy and hot conditions so far today as readings rose into the mid 90s. Many of us felt like we were in the upper 90s and even triple digits this afternoon. Tonight we will be watching an MCS (mesoscale convective system) moving through portions of Tennessee and into Alabama and Georgia.

Right now, the severe threat remain to our north with these storms breaking apart in the overnight. We will need to watch these as they approach our northern counties.

Wednesday we will be watching yet another system to our north but models agree that this system will break apart before it makes it to the News 3 area.

Our Alabama counties are currently under a Heat Advisory until 9 PM CT on Thursday with heat index values of up to 108 degrees expected.

We will continue to see rounds of showers and storms as we head into this weekend and into next week.