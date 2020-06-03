Tracking the tropics and its indirect impacts in the First Alert Forecast

We are on track for a very warm and humid forecast. I’m not calling this hot yet but a bit uncomfortable during the peak heating of the day. With this heat and humid air lifting in from the Gulf, we can expect pop-up showers and storms each afternoon.  Readings near 90° for highs and lows dipping down into the upper 60s.

Tropical Weekend forecast: Cristobal (krees-TOH-bahl) will continue its northerly track and a bit of a wobble in the central Gulf-of-Mexico.  The exact landfall is always impossible this far out but the latest forecast has our weak ridge (high pressure) planted east, which will keep the tropical storm headed somewhere along the Louisiana coastline.  Outer bands will extend farther eastward but not looking to be spiraling tornadoes, with the strength of the  forecasted storm.

Saturday we could see a few passing showers but not a spoiler for the WAVE RUN Roadrunners Summer Series kickoff…Sunday looking to be the best day for rain and the post remnants of Cristobal will linger through Wednesday of next week.

