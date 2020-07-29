Tracking the tropics and your local forecast

The short term forecast continues to line-up with the gulf moisture streaming on the western side of our high pressure across the northern Gulf.  There’s a weak trough riding along the western edge of this high and will bring a weak trough across the region for Thursday for scattered showers again, keeping reading into the mid to upper 80s.

The ridge lifts back north Friday through the weekend drying us out a bit but we are still in the summertime pattern, which means we have those afternoon stray pop-up storms. The drier air will mean more sunshine and high readings back into the lower to mid-90s.

TROPICAL CYCLONE #9 soon to become Tropical Storm Isaias (eesaw-EE-ahs): The model plots are all over the place right now but the majority and consensus now move the track over central Florida and along the western coast in the northeast Gulf by Sunday and possibly a depression in southeast Georgia by Tuesday. Stay tuned because the exact position will change several more times during the weekend forecast. The position will either impact us by draining energy from the region or outer bands that can pose many different risks. Stay tuned…Next week will either be dry or wet…Not much in between or gray areas.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Monday

89° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

