Tracking the tropics and your local forecast

The short term forecast continues to line-up with the gulf moisture streaming on the western side of our high pressure across the northern Gulf. There’s a weak trough riding along the western edge of this high and will bring a weak trough across the region for Thursday for scattered showers again, keeping reading into the mid to upper 80s.

The ridge lifts back north Friday through the weekend drying us out a bit but we are still in the summertime pattern, which means we have those afternoon stray pop-up storms. The drier air will mean more sunshine and high readings back into the lower to mid-90s.

TROPICAL CYCLONE #9 soon to become Tropical Storm Isaias (eesaw-EE-ahs): The model plots are all over the place right now but the majority and consensus now move the track over central Florida and along the western coast in the northeast Gulf by Sunday and possibly a depression in southeast Georgia by Tuesday. Stay tuned because the exact position will change several more times during the weekend forecast. The position will either impact us by draining energy from the region or outer bands that can pose many different risks. Stay tuned…Next week will either be dry or wet…Not much in between or gray areas.