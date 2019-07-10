Tracking the tropics late this week into the weekend

In the short term, the combination of the developing tropical cyclone and the high pressure off to our east is helping to filter in subtropical moisture, bringing with it afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

We are expecting strengthening through Thursday and the cyclone being named once it gains tropical storm strength (Barry). It is expected to continue tracking westward. There is a lot of model disparity as to where it will make landfall. The majority of the models bring it into western MS this weekend, which means we will need to be on the watch for severe weather potential, including short-lived, weak tornadoes.

But, according to the National Hurricane Center, it tracks it farther west into western LA, conditions would be less favorable for severe weather here. But we will still be watching outer bands of showers and storms throughout the entire weekend. Temperatures are expected to be around average.