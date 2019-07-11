Tracking the Tropics Special Report on Barry

Barry remains a tropical storm with winds at 50 mph and a slow WNW movement at 5 mph, Barry will continue to slowly move WNW today and will eventually make landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm. Significant rainfall and storm surge possible in Louisiana with some areas getting 10-20 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Once Barry moves inland it will weaken but still provide heavy rain and the threat for flooding.

Here at home we’ll continue to see tropical moisture and waves of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. We’ll keep this trend into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. By the end of next week high temperatures will be in the middle 90s.