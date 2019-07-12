Tracking the tropics through the weekend and into next week

The latest track of Barry has continues across East Louisiana and we are only going to experience outer rainbands. The threat of severe weather will not reach us this far east.

What we do have to keep in mind is that the day will start off overcast, but don’t let that fool you. Once the clouds diminish, the heating of the day will help to enhance the intensity of these outer rainbands from Barry.

In the meantime, I’m going to bring temperatures back in to the lower 90s in this period, until these outer bands come through the region and cool us down into the 80s, and the humidity will continue to feel oppressive in this tropical air mass.

The winds associated with the outer band will pick up to the 20-25 mph speed at times, and the thunderstorms will also increase the wind speed.

Bottom line, we will return Tuesday we will be out of this tropical air mass and we are looking good through the weekend with just your typical afternoon pop up showers and storms.

We’ll return to the basic summer time pattern with mid 90s and afternoon sporadic showers. So, finally, looking at the GFS model, it appears there could be another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico running a very similar pattern and track as Barry, stay tuned.

We’re going to watch an upper level trough near the Gulf of Mexico, and also what’s coming off the coast of Africa could make us have more active tropical weather in the Caribbean in the future.