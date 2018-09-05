After Gordon, Gulf Coast suffers from flash flooding, widespread power outages

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After Gordon made landfall Tuesday night near the Mississippi Alabama line around 10:15 p.m. as a tropical storm, the Gulf Coast continues to suffer from widespread power outages and flash flooding Wednesday.

Flash flooding for much of South Alabama and the Florida panhandle can be expected through the afternoon as the feeder bands from Gordon, now a tropical depression, linger. In Pensacola before midnight, they recorded over 5 inches of rain.

One death has been reported from Gordon–a child was killed when a large tree fell on a mobile home Tuesday night.

In Pensacola Beach, the Gulf Pier is closed after sustaining storm damage to the railing of the pier.

On Dauphin Island, the mayor surveyed the west end when the sun rose Wednesday.

Sand covers some parts of the road and the water was pretty high approaching the end of the island, but the West End Beach is intact. There wasn’t too much structural damage. Our sister station WKRG News 5’s crews saw just one home with the roof partially blown off.

Mayor Jeff Collier says the damage was less than he expected and minimal compared to what Hurricane Nate did to Dauphin Island last year.

“Driving down here after Nate we were driving across sand as deep as 3, 4, 5 feet deep covering the entire roadway and we certainly don’t see that this time,” said Collier.

CBS 42’s Michael Clark was in Gulf Shores Wednesday, where double red flags continued to fly, warning people to stay out of the rough surf as they ventured out onto the beaches. There were storm surges overnight and the waterline showed it got close to the dune barriers.

In Orange Beach, the steeple atop the Romar Beach Baptist Church was knocked off, but miraculously, not much else was damaged.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office released an update on the response efforts to Gordon. She praised first responders and emergency managers for their preparations ahead of landfall.

Ivey says crews are working hard on widespread power outages across South Alabama, as thousands remain without power. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Alabama Power said about 5,800 customers, all in the Mobile area, are without power.