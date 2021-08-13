Gulf County officials preparing residents ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials in Gulf County are warning residents to stay safe as Tropical Depression Fred approaches.

Even through unknowns, Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said it is always beneficial to prepare for the worst.

“You just have to be cautious at this time of the year, with our first major storm raising things up,” said Harrison.

It is the calm before the storm, the blue skies seen throughout the past weeks will look very different in a few days when Tropical Storm Fred approached the panhandle.

“We’re just getting the word out to all of our available personnel to, you know, top off their cars to be aware and make the preparation for their families so they are safe, with the potential of if they have to come into work,” said the Sheriff.

While the county leaders stay in touch with state and local officials, gulf schools have canceled classes for Monday.

“Potential of high water and the potential of tropical-storm-force winds, we want to make sure that we are putting kids in jeopardy with the bus travel going on throughout the county,” said Sheriff Harrison.

Harrison said its areas just like in Cape San Blas that are concerning when it comes to flooding and big rain events.

“Anytime we have a localized flooding, we are concerned about an area around Indian Pass and potentially the water might rise thereafter, maybe after the storm passes where the water will rise right up and we will have to keep an eye on that,” he said.

South Gulf Fire Rescue Volunteers will be monitoring roadways to make sure there are no obstacles.

With more information that becomes available on this storm, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said to keep up with them download their mobile app and their website.