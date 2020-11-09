Tracking the Tropics: Eta lashes Florida with strong winds, heavy rain

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta continues to lash South Florida with strong winds and heavy rains as it moves westward over the Gulf of Mexico Monday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Schools in Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee counties will be closed on Monday due to the storm’s threat.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 310 miles from the storm’s center. The storm was about 80 miles west-northwest of Key West, Florida, moving west at 13 mph.

Eta is expected to pull away from the Keys on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it will likely become a hurricane on Monday night or Tuesday.

The storm could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of South Florida, including the Keys. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 18 inches. Parts of South Florida, including the Keys, face up to 3 feet of storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria
    Island
  • Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including
    Florida Bay
  • Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del
    Rio, and the Isle of Youth

