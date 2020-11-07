Tracking the Tropics: Eta re-strengthens into tropical storm; warnings issued for Florida

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Eta re-strengthened into a tropical storm Saturday morning and tropical storm warnings were issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Tampa Bay and other areas along the west coast of Florida can expect strong gusty winds, heavy downpours and dangerous beach and boating conditions beginning late Sunday night through Thursday.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Eta was moving toward the Cayman Islands — located 45 miles west northwest of Grand Cayman. It’s moving northeast at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for south Florida from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay, as well as for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas.

Even if the center of Eta stays off the Florida coast, the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be displaced to the northeast of the storm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

