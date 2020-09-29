Tracking the Tropics: Hearing from a hurricane chaser & a look back at Hurricane Laura

Tracking the Tropics

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

On this week’s edition of Tracking the Tropics, hear from a hurricane chaser down in Mississippi and has covered a multitude of storms, from Irma to this year’s Laura. Also, we take you back to Hurricane Laura for an interview with KARK’s Keith Monahan.

CBS 17’s Brian Hutton Jr. will talk to Greg Nordstrom, a Meteorology Instructor at Mississippi State University.

Learn what a hurricane chaser does and what makes their jobs so cool yet so dangerous.

Monahan will give us a firsthand account of what it was like covering Hurricane Laura, the powerful category 4 storm that damaged many homes and left many without power, among other things.

Join CBS 17 every Tuesday at 8 p.m. for Tracking the Tropics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

